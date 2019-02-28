Now Plastics, a supplier of films and aluminum foil, has introduced new line of films made from 60% to 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET resin.

Now Plastics is targeting European markets with new PCR PET films designed for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The European Union has framed strict policy on single-use plastics, as part of its evolution to a more circular economy for plastics.

Due to stringent policy, the countries such as Germany, France and the UK have taken required steps to increase restrictions on all plastics used in food packaging.

The PCR PET films will allow European converters and manufacturers to comply with the new sustainability goals.

Now Plastics said the new films use high content of recycled PET materials that were fully sanitized and reconfigured into film grade resin, enabling to turn it environmentally sensitive and 100% compliant with sustainability requirements.

The resins used to produce PET films are manufactured from recycled post-consumer grade PET bottles using an advanced technology and are fully approved by the FDA and EU for use in food contact and other product applications, said the company.

The new products are said to have performance specifications similar to other PET films, allowing to provide enhanced strength and efficient barrier properties against water, carbon dioxide, oxygen and nitrogen.

Now Plastics CEO Larry Silverstein said: “Our high content PCR PET resin films can make an important contribution to the rapid transition to a circular economy for plastics in Europe.

“By using these very high PCR content films in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, European converters can meet sustainability goals and deliver to their customers, and ultimately to consumers, the lowest packaging cost possible.”

Now Plastics, which is a global supply chain solutions organization, offers world class products, logistics, financing and product warranty services to the customers.

The company serves customers in the flexible packaging, label and industrial converting industries in North America, Central and South America, the UK, Europe and North Africa.