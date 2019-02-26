Multinational technology firm Packsize has commercially launched the X7 automated right-sized packaging system to improve retail packaging operations.

The X7 automated right-sized system has been developed to meet the high-capacity packaging requirements of single or consolidated stackable product orders. It helps to achieve order process optimization through advanced packaging automation.

Featuring Packsize’s advanced box production technology and On Demand Packaging technology for fulfillment processes, the X7 automated system will help optimize retail packaging operations in various ways.

The X7 packaging system is a second-generation and fully automated system that can fulfill up to 1,200 ready-to-ship orders per hour.

Packsize’s new X7 system also decreases labor-intensive manual packaging processes, as it is a fully automated solution.

The X7 system also enables to bring positive and sustainable change through smart use of resources and reduction in wasteful packaging, enabling retailers to reduce carbon footprint.

The X7 system allows to produce right-sized orders, enabling to use fewer line-hauls and achieve dimensional weight parcel savings.

Right-sizing orders also enable to decrease damage during shipping and delivers advanced product protection. The X7 system provides flexibility for retailers to optimize warehouse space for other value-driving activities.

Packsize is also said to complement the X7 system with a full spectrum of advanced packaging, automated systems, accessories, and consumables to help customers enhance their retail operations and supply chains.

Organizations following sustainability practices realize favorable customer satisfaction, higher customer retention levels, and increased cost savings, according to an industry study commissioned by Packsize.

Packsize Sr product manager Connor Pehrson said: “The power of the X7 is in taking our proven lower-volume processes and accomplishing for e-commerce the most needed functions to make, pack, and ship a right-sized box in three seconds.

“The X7 is unrivaled when it comes to packaging speeds and reliability.”

Packsize is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced packaging systems and automated machine technology.

The company’s On Demand Packaging platform includes a mix of hardware, software, consumables, and services.