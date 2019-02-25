Pasaban has supplied a new carton board sheeter for the Pyroll Converting Group in Siltakyla Service Centre.

If there is one name that stands out in the European paper and carton board converting sector it is the Pyroll Converting Group, which has a sheeting capacity over 400.000 tonnes totally in five of its service centers.

At Pasaban we are proud to have been designing and manufacturing machines for its converting plant for more than twenty years. In this new project we have provided a highly automated and extremely flexible machine in order to increase the production of high-quality coated and uncoated carton board.

The KB 2300 carton board sheeter is designed for plants with high-demanding production requirements. It has the capacity to process any type of cardboard with a grammage range of between 180 and 450 gsm at an operating speed of 350 m/min.

The sheeter for Pyroll is fitted with one rotary unwinding station with automatic splicing that enables it to operate at full speed without deceleration. Pallet change is performed at full speed and since the machine is highly automated, format changes can be completed in a very short time.

With this new acquisition the Pyroll Converting Group once again places its trust in Pasaban’s technology for the manufacture of its paper converting equipment.

“We have a long-term partnership with Pasaban, and we have bought several paper converting equipment from them in past few years. The latest investment with KB2300 Pasaban sheeter in Siltakyla will fulfil the requirements of our customers in terms of quality and capacity.”

“Although we have just recently started up operating the sheeter to its full capacity, we have very positive feelings about the KB2300 performance. It has shown a positive potential for its productivity” – Tero Karstikko, VP, Pyroll Converting.

Source: Company Press Release