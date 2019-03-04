Pelican BioThermal, a provider of temperature controlled packaging solutions, has opened a new network station and service center in Dublin, Ireland.

The Dublin facility has been developed to service, refurbish, repair and condition reusable Crēdo on Demand shippers of Peli BioThermal.

Pelican BioThermal said the new facility enables to reach its plan to exceed 100 network stations and drop points for its rental program in 2019.

The Dublin center will support the firm’s Crēdo on Demand program, which offers flexible rental option for temperature controlled containers such as Crēdo Cargo, Crēdo Xtreme and Crēdo Cube.

Crēdo on Demand rental program enables to select the shipper application as per the firm’s requirements, logistics profile and budget.

The new network station and service center is strategically situated in Harristown, adjacent to Dublin Airport. It is ideally situated to meet the requirements of pharma industry in Ireland.

According to IDA Ireland, all of the world’s top10 biopharmaceutical companies and 14 of the world’s top 15 medical technology companies have operations in Ireland.

Dublin is a crucial hub of manufacturing and distribution for the pharma industry, and is home to major firms such as Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, Amgen, Allergan, Alexion, GSK, Merck and Pramerica.

Pelican BioThermal’s Crēdo on Demand vice president Dominic Hyde said: “Dublin is a key logistics location hub and Ireland’s life sciences sector and bio-pharmaceutical industry is increasing at a rapid rate.

“As we continue to expand our Crēdo on Demand rental programme, the Dublin network station and service centre puts customers in closer proximity to more convenient and flexible shipping options.”

In October 2018, Pelican BioThermal opened new service centers in Basel of Switzerland and Berlin of Germany.

Pelican said the service centers, which are situated in important logistics locations for pharmaceutical manufacturing and transfer, support existing customers and rapidly expanding rental programs.

Pelican BioThermal, which is a division of Pelican Products, provides thermally protected, temperature-controlled packaging and service solutions to the global life sciences industry.