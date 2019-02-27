Plus Products, California’s top edible brand by market share according to BDS Analytics, announced that it has begun to roll out child-resistant (CR) tins across the state, well in advance of a January 2020 California deadline.

“The convenience of our packaging is an important part of what has made PLUS successful. We are proud that we were able to keep the best elements of that experience while bringing to market a new tin that is child resistant, convenient, and still completely recyclable,” said Jake Heimark, CEO.

“We believe the top cannabis brands have a responsibility to lead the industry in a safe direction. We searched the globe for the best child resistant packaging and found it in these tins. It is difficult to achieve child resistance without compromising the portability and practicality of the consumer experience. We believe the tins we are launching this week are an elegant solution to a difficult problem, and are an important step in PLUS continuing to make cannabis safe and approachable.”

The new tins are made of recyclable tinplate steel with a polypropylene insert and are certified according to the Code of Federal Regulations 16 CFR § 1,700.20. The tins are opened with a press and twist method, similar to a prescription medicine bottle. The first tins are already available at select outlets in California.

According to BDS Analytics (bdsanalytics.com) retail sales data, during Q4 2018, PLUS again secured its position as the #1 best-selling cannabis-infused edibles brand in California and saw its lead over the #2 brand widen over the prior quarter.

PLUS also had 3 of the best-selling branded products in all product categories including flower, vaporizers, edibles and topicals during Q4. BDS Analytics also noted that PLUS “Uplift” and PLUS “Restore” remained the #1 and #2 best-selling SKUs. PLUS “CBD Relief” was the #5 best-selling SKU, and the top CBD-only SKU.

PLUS has always been a company that pushes the limits, creating amazing bold flavors including Blackberry Lemon, Sour Watermelon, and Pineapple Coconut and launching Limited Edition flavors such as Pink Lemonade for Spring, Cranberry Shortbread for the holidays and Rainbow Sorbet for Pride.

Source: Company Press Release