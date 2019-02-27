Corrugated packaging firm Pratt Industries is set to invest over $20m to establish a new manufacturing facility in Botetourt County, Virginia, US.

Botetourt County and Roanoke Regional Partnership have announced that Pratt will finish and expand a shell building in Botetourt Center at Greenfield to manufacture and convert sustainable corrugated boxes and displays.

The new facility is expected to create around 50 new jobs in the region.

Pratt Industries is claimed to be the fifth largest corrugated packaging firm in the US. The company produces its mill products from recycled materials.

Pratt Recycling, a subsidiary of Pratt Industries, works with businesses and communities across the US to curb more than two million tons of materials from landfills each year.

Pratt Industries chief operating officer David Dennis said: “Pratt Industries is excited to be a part of the growing, thriving Roanoke Valley. We’re grateful to the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Botetourt County for their efforts to welcome us to the area, learn about the great things we do, and help us identify and secure the best site for Pratt.

“Both entities worked quickly and efficiently throughout the process of bringing Pratt to Botetourt County.”

In 2017, Greenfield Development along with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership, completed the construction of shell building. Greenfield Development is joint venture of the Greater Roanoke Valley Development Foundation and Roanoke Valley Development Corporation.

Pratt will complete and expand the 100,000ft² building to 160,000ft² facility. The company will secure a 300,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and a $300,000 performance grant from Botetourt County.

Botetourt County board of supervisors chairman Billy Martin said: “Pratt Industries is a quality company and good-paying jobs are exactly what we want to attract to Botetourt County.”

Pratt, which is 100% recycled paper and packaging firm, employs around 7000 people and operates advanced manufacturing facilities in more than 27 states in the US.

The company operates corrugating facilities in the US and Mexico, which produce a recycled packaging solutions for the customers.