Saica, a provider of packaging manufacturing and waste management solutions, has agreed to purchase a manufacturing plant in Sakarya, Turkey, from corrugated cardboard maker Norm Ambalaj.

Saica said that the acquisition would provided an increased corrugated board capacity of 75 million square meters along with increasing company’s product range and footprint for the Turkish market.

With the present agreement, Saica takes a step forward in its business growth strategy, allowing the group an improvement in its service capacity and an increase in its supply for its customers in Turkey.

Following the agreement, both the companies would continue their collaboration.

In this deal, EY served as financial and Bener as legal consultants respectively representing Saica, while PAE served as legal and 3SEAS as financial consultants on behalf of Norm Ambalaj group. This deal is still subject to approval by the Turkish anti-trust authorities.

Saica entered the Turkish market in 2014 and since then, the group has made several investment projects to further develop its infrastructures and machinery in the country. The latest investment was the one made in a new corrugator machine in 2017.

Saica Pack division general manager Pascal Giraud said: “This operation is an opportunity to increase Saica´s value proposition of sustainable packaging solutions in the Turkish market. It will also optimize material and logistics costs for our customers while reducing Saica´s environmental impact.”

In March 2018, Saica has acquired Emin Leydier, a France-based corrugated case material and packaging manufacturer, owns eight industrial facilities including two paper mills with three machines, four integrated plants and two sheet plants.

Emin Leydier produces photo-quality printed packaging solutions, resistant packaging solutions and easy-to-use packaging solutions as per supply chain needs. It has customers all over Europe and provides across packaging solutions to the food, industrial and e-commerce sectors.

The company said that the acquisition allows it to expand its production capacity of recycled corrugated case material and corrugated board across Europe and increase recycled paper production for corrugated cardboard from 800,000 tons to reach 3.3 million tones.