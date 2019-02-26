Silgan Dispensing, a global leader in the design, development and distribution of highly engineered pumps and sprayers in the home, health and beauty markets, has announces its first suite of products featuring post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic to help brands better meet their sustainability initiatives.

Silgan Dispensing’s PCR products include:

SD200: The industry standard for lock-down dispensers.

TS800: One of the most trusted trigger sprayer brands in today’s market.

SD20C: An established market leader for liquid soaps.

Mark VII Max: A fine-mist sprayer that combines outstanding performance with extremely smooth actuation.

According to a 2017 study, 37 percent of millennials check packaging labels for sustainability – more than any other generation. Silgan Dispensing’s new PCR products will help alleviate the challenges expressed by its customers around this increasingly important issue.

“To consumers, sustainable packaging is more than a ‘nice to have;’ it is something they are demanding of brands more and more,” said Brinder Gill, senior manager, global beauty category development. “Silgan Dispensing’s PCR products give our clients an innovative way to meet this growing consumer need, while also helping achieve their own sustainability goals.

With the release of these products, Silgan Dispensing is the first company in the world to manufacture a full family of market leading pumps and trigger sprayers with PCR.

Made from previously used plastic diverted from landfills to be re-used in a new product, PCR offers exciting new possibilities to reduce waste and energy use while still achieving the highest levels of performance.

Silgan Dispensing is a leading global supplier of highly engineered triggers, pumps, sprayers and dispensing closure solutions to major branded consumer goods product companies in the home, health and beauty markets.

With its breadth and depth of technology, consumer insights and manufacturing expertise, Silgan Dispensing provides innovative and customizable solutions that meet Brand owners’ needs. Whether the application calls for a pump, a sprayer or a custom dispensing device, Silgan Dispensing can tailor our wide-ranging and well-known product portfolio for our customers’ needs. As a leader in global dispensing solutions, Silgan Dispensing is committed to improving both customer experience and its partners’ businesses.

Source: Company Press Release