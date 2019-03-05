Kentucky-based printing company Steinhauser has installed an MPS EF 530 flexo press, which marks the first MPS press to be used in its business.

Steinhauser has bought MPS flexo press to meet quality requirements of existing and new potential customers in high-speed printing of premium labels and shrink sleeves. The new 12-colour EF 530 press was installed in January 2019 replacing its older label printing equipment.

Steinhauser CEO & Owner Tara Halpin said: “We are 100% pleased with support and service from MPS. Our new press provides the increased productivity needed to meet our customers’ high-quality demands in flexo printing.”

US-based Steinhauser is specialized in printing pressure-sensitive labels and shrink sleeves, in various materials including papers, films, metallics, and foils and serves industries including health & beauty, household, food & beverage and animal health & nutrition.

MPS Systems North America sr. technology and application support manager Dilip Shah said: “Steinhauser was looking for the right equipment to print pressure sensitive labels, and shrink sleeves at high speed. After an in-depth consultation, we presented our press capabilities that echoed their requirements in various demonstrations. I’m thrilled Steinhauser is pleased with both our technology and expertise in overcoming printing challenges.”

The company claims that the fourth-generation family business is now 100% owned by Tara Halpin Halpin, who fosters a special family-like business culture.

Halpin added: “We care not only about our employees, but we also see our customers as part of our family.”

Steinhauser claims that it has experienced significant growth and recognition, as a leading woman-owned print manufacturer and also as a ‘Best Workplace in the Americas,’ awarded by the Printing Industries of America in both 2018 and 2019.

The installation of the new MPS EF 530 is to planned be celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 15.

Steinhauser is specialized in pressure sensitive labels and shrink sleeves. With capabilities ranging from UV flexo to HP digital printing, the company is able to accommodate both short and long run orders.