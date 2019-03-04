Transcendia, a provider of engineered materials for critical product components, has acquired Purestat Engineered Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Lewiston of Maine, Purestat is a vertically integrated manufacturer with expertise in electrostatic dissipative (ESD) active packaging solutions for various market applications such as medical, food, energy, electronics and aerospace.

The company provides a range of services to its customers, including blown film co-extrusion, lamination, converting and clean room processing.

Transcendia president and CEO Andy Brewer said: “This acquisition broadens Transcendia’s product portfolio to include multi-layer barrier bags, films and laminates to serve high-value market applications in electronics, energy, aerospace, medical and food.

“In addition, it meaningfully strengthens our current clean room processing capabilities through the addition of certified class 100 and class 1000 clean rooms.”

The acquired business will allow Transcendia to expand its active packaging and barrier film platforms via addition of anti-static ESD formulations and multi-layer extrusion and lamination capabilities.

Transcendia noted that Purestat marks the eighth acquisition over the last five years, which will help transform it into a global custom engineered films company.

Purestat general manager Richard Kullson said: “This acquisition allows us to leverage Transcendia’s global infrastructure of 21 manufacturing and distribution facilities to better reach current and new customers, expands our multi-layer film extrusion capabilities for broader product offerings, and gives us access to more resources to strengthen Purestat’s business.”

In January this year, Transcendia acquired PE films manufacturer Industrial Mecano (IME) for an undisclosed sum.

Transcendia will include IME in its MetPro business, which provides anti-corrosion active and protective packaging solutions to its customers.

Founded in 1931, Transcendia serves over 5,000 global customers for various applications and markets such as healthcare, point of purchase-display, protective and aesthetic food and beverage, window, anti-corrosion and security ID.

Based in Franklin Park of Illinois, the firm manages 18 manufacturing and three company operated distribution centers across North America, Europe and Africa.