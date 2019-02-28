Sustainable labeling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has introduced new pharma security label materials to fight against counterfeit drugs.

UPM Raflatac has expanded its range of labeling solutions to help pharmaceutical firms enhance patient safety through secure and tamper-evident packaging.

The new solutions will enable the pharmaceutical companies to achieve full compliance with the EU Falsified Medicines Directive on packaging for prescription drugs and high-risk, over-the-counter medicines.

UPM Raflatac said that its solutions work with pharmaceutical adhesive RP62EU to provide a range of tamper-verification safety features, which lead to visible, irreversible damage or change to the packaging or label when removed while ease of opening the package remains the same.

The safety features also include clear labels to tear cardboard packaging, void effect labels that permanently reveal a hidden pattern or text and fragile seal label products that become irreversibly torn or broken.

The company has also added more features such as holographic effects to better protect the drugs.

UPM’s range is comprised of luminescent tamper-evident adhesives, which will help verify whether labels are in place and correctly positioned.

The existing luminescent RP62 EUL works with predominant sensor systems, while the new Red Luminescent solution with RP62 EU works with an advanced presence verification system which can be retrofitted to existing machines to verify that labels are present with100% accuracy disregarding of packaging color or design.

The red luminescent label material is clear under normal lighting conditions, and glows red when illuminated by the sensor’s UV light.

UPM Raflatac EMEIA pharma segment manager Markku Pietarinen said: “At UPM Raflatac we focus our material development on the needs of the industry, anticipating legislative change and pre-empting market demand.

“Our newly expanded range of pharma security labeling materials offers simple implementation with a combination of effective tamper-verification solutions that blend seamlessly with existing packaging designs. Together we are labeling a smarter future.”

UPM Raflatac, which is a major producer of self-adhesive label materials, supplies paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling applications