US-based fast food restaurant chain Wendy's has collaborated with NextGen Consortium as part of its sustainable packaging strategy.

Wendy’s has joined NextGen Consortium as a supporting partner to advance sustainable packaging solutions in the foodservice industry, in addition to optimizing its own operations.

NextGen Consortium is a multi-year partnership of foodservice industry leaders assembled by Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy.

As part of the initiative, Wendy’s will work with other industry leaders to solve the issue of single-use food packaging waste.

The consortium has launched NextGen Cup Challenge to identify new and existing cup solutions designed tooptimize the hot and cold fiber cup used by multiple foodservice operations, including Wendy’s.

Closed Loop Partners Center for the Circular Economy executive director Kate Daly said: “We’re thrilled to have Wendy’s join us and other like-minded, innovative partners to participate in the NextGen Consortium.

“Together, we can work to develop smarter packaging solutions and combat the global environmental consequences of single-use food packaging.”

Squarely Sustainable is Wendy’s four-pronged sustainable strategy designed to use less and reduce unnecessary materials, as well as use better and seek certified sustainable materials.

The measures also include the identification of consumer-facing actions that can drive change and involving partners to work with others to find solutions on significant issues.

Wendy’s is already concentrating on eliminating certain materials of concern and removing unnecessary paper and plastic waste.

The restaurant chain avoided the use of styrofoam in its restaurants from 2012, and also decreased the usage of fiber and plastic in various format such as fry cartons, straws and bags.

Wendy’s chief communications officer Liliana Esposito said: “At Wendy’s, we know that our customers are increasingly aware of packaging waste and its impact on the environment, and they’re already doing their part to be more conscious about their product use and recycling habits.”

Wendy’s, along with its franchisees, operates more than 6,700 restaurants across the world. It was established in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio.