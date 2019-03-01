UK-based Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has collaborated with On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) to tackle common goals on recycling.

WRAP and OPRL will work together to reach Circular Economy packaging recycling target of 70% and UK Plastics Pact plastic packaging target of 70% of by 2025.

WRAP UK director Peter Maddox said: “It’s been ten years since WRAP helped launch OPRL, together with the British Retail Consortium and Food & Drink Federation, and I’m delighted to mark this milestone by formalising our strategic partnership.

“Our latest research for Recycle Now shows that more than half (54%) of citizens put at least one item in the general rubbish bin that could have been recycled.”

To achieve the targets, the partnership will focus on enhancing the quality and quantity of household recycling in the UK, as well as on the go recycling in the country.

WRAP will continue to lead the successful Recycle Now citizen campaign alongside wider recycling messages, while OPRL will take responsibility for on-pack recycling messages through using Recycle Now iconography under exclusive license.

The partnership will also provide consistent messaging on-pack to reduce confusion amongst consumers in the UK about what can and cannot be recycled.

OPRL chair Jane Bevis said: “OPRL’s latest research shows that advice on-pack is the single most important source of information for citizens on recycling, but that people also seek information from other trusted sources to support this.”

WRAP, which was established in 2000, is a not for profit organization that collaborates with governments, businesses and citizens to source and use resources sustainably.

Recycle Now educates the people in the UK to recycle more things from all around the home, and it works to boost behavior change across the country to decrease the amount of waste produced and use resources in effectively.

OPRL is said to operate UK-wide On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, which is used by multiple brands owned by more than 330 members.

OPRL is an independent not-for-profit firm established in March 2009 to help retailers and brands involve their customers in recycling packaging.

The firm opened membership to the wider packaging supply chain in September 2017, and compliance schemes in August 2018.